Betty Colorossi

August 27, 1922 - October 5, 2020

Orting, Washington - Betty Mae Marshall Colorossi, 98 of Orting, WA, passed on October 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Betty was born on 08/27/1922 in Parkland, WA. Her family moved to Orting when she was very young. Betty graduated from Orting High School in 1940 as the school annual editor & class Valedictorian. On October 12, 1941 she married the love of her life, Joseph Colorossi. Betty & Joe had 3 children. Joseph Jerome (Palm Desert, CA), Susan Daphne (Orting, WA) & Janet Kay (Palm Desert, CA). Betty was very active throughout her life in her community. She served on the PTA, Garden Club, Lady Fire Sirens and Lady Lions. Betty's main employment was with the Orting School District where she worked for 30 years and retired as the School District Business Manager. Betty & Joe were able to spend many winters in Indio, CA and Betty continued to do so for several years after Joe passed in 1996. They both loved the sun & beauty of the desert. Betty is survived by her 3 children, her son-in-law Wayne Grove, Orting, WA, as well as 5 grandchildren: Jana Goad (Ed) of Auburn, WA, Jason Grove (Isabelle) of Prineville, OR, Gina Colorossi of Seattle, WA, Jonathan McLeroy & Matthew McLeroy of Palm Desert, CA. Betty had 1 great grandchild, Joe Henri Grove of Prineville, OR. She also was blessed with 2 foster grandchildren, Dania & Itzel (Jana & Ed Goad). Betty was pre-deceased by her beloved sister, Jean Pratt at the age of 97 in 2019 & her brother Robert at the age of 86 in 2017. Betty is also survived by many nieces & nephews & their families. At her request, there will be no services. Betty requested memorial donations be made to the Orting Alumni Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 46, Orting, WA 98360





