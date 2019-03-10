Betty J. Fuson 1/15/1927 2/25/2019 Betty was born in Seattle, Washington January 15, 1927 to Van and Irene Peirson. Betty was the fourth of five children; three girls and two boys. During WWII Betty's brother Ren introduced her to a sailor friend, Miles D. Fuson when in Seattle on leave. They met, fell in love and married in 1945. Betty and Miles initially lived in Spokane, then Billings and finally settled in Tacoma in 1958. They had four sons; Donald, Stephen, Douglas and Richard. Betty worked in medical offices and for the City of Tacoma during her working career. When Miles and Betty retired, they trailored around the United States, stopping in Florida for a few years to work at Disneyland just for fun. Betty is survived by sons Stephen and Douglas, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Betty was a wonderful person, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace. All our love.

