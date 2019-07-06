Betty Jane Granlund Betty Jane Granlund, 92, died peacefully on Sunday, June 30th 2019. Born April 7, 1927 to Romney and Althea Robinson in Dallas Oregon. Betty and her family moved to Tacoma during her high school years. She graduated from Stadium High School and attended the College of Puget Sound (UPS) where she met the love of her life, David Granlund, her husband of 47 years until his death in 1995. In 1960 Dave and Betty built a home in University Place and became active members of this growing community while raising their young family. She was a longtime member of Mt. Cross Lutheran Church in University Place. Betty remained in University Place the rest of her life so she could be close to her church and her many cherished family and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Dave, and her children, Timothy Granlund, Merrilee Boyce-Eirish, and Jeffrey Granlund. She is survived by her son, Richard Granlund (Kathy); Cynthia Clarke Langley of Australia, grandchildren Carolyn Boyce Hutton (Jason), William Granlund (Molly), and Jennifer Granlund Barrett (Hunter), great grandchildren, Ashlee, Brooke, Casey, Carter, Sloane, Garrett, Rylan, and Gracie. Memorial Services will be held at 1pm on Friday July 12, 2019 at Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, 8902 40th St. West, University Place. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Quilters Club at Mt. Cross Lutheran Church.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 6, 2019