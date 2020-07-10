Betty Jane Lorraine Cappa 01/08/1925-06/28/2020 Betty Jane L. Cappa, 95, died June 28, 2020. She was born and raised in the Tacoma and Fife area. Her parents, Vincenzo and Rosina Cappa raised their family of nine children on a farm in Fife. She graduated from Fife High School and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Puget Sound. She continued her education and graduated from nursing school. She worked as a nurse for many years and after retirement, she cared for her brothers and sisters until their deaths. A devout Catholic, she attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Betty Jane is survived by two nephews, Richard Perrone of Gig Harbor and Michael Kuenzli of San Francisco. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, in Fife. Rosary will be recited Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 6:00pm at Gaffney Funeral Home, in Tacoma. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
