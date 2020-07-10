1/1
Betty Jane Lorraine Cappa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane Lorraine Cappa 01/08/1925-06/28/2020 Betty Jane L. Cappa, 95, died June 28, 2020. She was born and raised in the Tacoma and Fife area. Her parents, Vincenzo and Rosina Cappa raised their family of nine children on a farm in Fife. She graduated from Fife High School and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Puget Sound. She continued her education and graduated from nursing school. She worked as a nurse for many years and after retirement, she cared for her brothers and sisters until their deaths. A devout Catholic, she attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Betty Jane is survived by two nephews, Richard Perrone of Gig Harbor and Michael Kuenzli of San Francisco. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, in Fife. Rosary will be recited Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 6:00pm at Gaffney Funeral Home, in Tacoma. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved