Betty Jo PorterNovember 10, 1930 - October 21, 2020Tacoma, Washington - Betty, 89, is now in Heaven. Betty is survived by her husband Don and their children. Don and Betty were married in 1954 and started their life in Morgan Hill, California, serving the Lord. In 1972 the family moved to Tacoma where Don pastored South Lake Shore Christian Church for many years.To read the obituary in full and to leave a comment please visit.