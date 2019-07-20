|
Betty Jo Thayer Betty Jo (Anderson) (Hayes) Thayer, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, was born in Tacoma, Washington, October 3, 1930. A terrific sense of humor and with the quickest of wits, momma was still making us laugh just a few days before she passed peacefully away in her home on the morning of July 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by: her parents Lucy Ellen and Otto Wesley Anderson; her husband, George H. Thayer; her son Stan Hayes (Cathy) and her stepson Bruce Thayer (Linda). The youngest of ten children she was also preceded in death by all seven of her sisters: Jacqueline Anderson; Naida Senter; Lucielle Sharrick, Pearl Udd; Carrie Headley; Geraldine Gustafson; Beverly Daser and her two brothers: Carter Anderson and William Anderson. She is survived by her children: Sheryl Hayes; Michael Hayes (Janice); Patrick Hayes (Shari); and Cynthia Hayes (Lauren), ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She retired from Boeing in 1990. Services: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1:00 p.m. Garden Chapel, Mt. View Funeral Home, Lakewood, WA, graveside about 2:30 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 20, 2019