|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Johnson Betty Johnson passed away Saturday morning, May 11. She walked with us for nearly 89 years. Betty joins her husband LeRoy of more than 65 years. She leaves behind son Roy Lee Johnson who lives in St. George Utah with wife, Geri; daughter, Vicki Carroll living in Columbia, Missouri with husband, Ed Carroll; and daughter, Tami Padilla-Stainbrook residing in Gig Harbor, Washington with husband, Steve Stainbrook. Betty has seven grandchildren; Rachael, Kelli, Heather, Jason, Joshua, Ryan, and Jessica. She cherished and adored those children. She is survived by eight remaining brothers and sisters. Her last few years were spent at Peninsula Retirement in Gig Harbor where she made many friends and loved playing "bean bag" baseball. Our mom walked the walk of faith and set an example for us all. You are loved, Mom.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 23, 2019