Betty Johnson

January 27, 1961 - November 15, 2020

Lakewood, Washington - Betty, "Sissy", Johnson, born on 01/27/61, went to be with the Lord on 11/15/20. She joined her parents, Mike and Jeanne Johnson. Our sister was an amazing little soul that touched the lives of many. Now our angel is back in Heaven with our mom and dad, running and laughing with the angels. Sissy will live on in our hearts and memories!





