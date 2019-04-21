Home

Betty June Sparks

Betty June Sparks Obituary
Betty June Sparks Betty June Sparks died early Sunday morning, April 7, 2019 at her daughter Jeanne's home. She was 88. Betty is predeceased by Neal Sparks, her beloved husband of 68 years, and sisters Ida and Irene. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Vogel (Allan); her son, Mark Sparks (Kelly); granddaughters, Alexis Howell-Kubler (Michael) and Pamela Howell; great-grandchildren, Nikolas and Morgan Kubler; sister, Margie Mohl; and cousin, Dennis Goetz (Andrea). Memorial services TBA and announced at a later date. Memorial donations to Franciscan Hospice. Please read Betty's complete obituary at www.newtacoma.com.
logo

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019
