Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. (Ballard) Copeland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty L. (Ballard) Copeland Obituary
Betty L. (Ballard) Copeland Betty L. Copeland (Ballard) passed peacefully on 3/29/19 in Sun Lakes, Arizona. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Jerry; 3 daughters, Linda, Christine, and Vaughn; 2 grandchildren, Jennifer and Benjamin; 1 great-grandchild, Jack; brother, Gene and many lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, William. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend to all. With her sparkling eyes and infectious smile she had an uncanny way of making people feel at ease, making friends and touched so many lives. Betty's love will live with us forever. Her life was celebrated privately at home with family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.