Betty L. (Ballard) Copeland Betty L. Copeland (Ballard) passed peacefully on 3/29/19 in Sun Lakes, Arizona. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Jerry; 3 daughters, Linda, Christine, and Vaughn; 2 grandchildren, Jennifer and Benjamin; 1 great-grandchild, Jack; brother, Gene and many lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, William. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend to all. With her sparkling eyes and infectious smile she had an uncanny way of making people feel at ease, making friends and touched so many lives. Betty's love will live with us forever. Her life was celebrated privately at home with family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019