Betty Leora Reedy On Sunday February 9, 2020 Betty Reedy, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 79. Betty was born on February 7, 1941 in The Dalles, Oregon to Bill and Leora Chase. Betty married her husband Rhuel Reedy in 1961 in The Dalles. They moved to the Pierce County in 1966 and in 1969 they moved to Puyallup where they still reside. Betty was an avid reader, amateur poet. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her father, Bill; her mother, Leora, and her daughter Raquel Reedy. She is survived by her husband Rhuel; son Rhuel Jr (Karen); daughter Caren Reedy; grandchildren, Laura, Jarrett, Jesse, Portia, Chase; great-grandson Skyler; brothers Mel Chase (Janis) and Don Chase (Marsha). Betty had such a giving spirit and never asked for anything in return. Our family is grateful for every person that has been a part of her story. We are comforted that you are finally free. You will for ever be missed. Funeral services will be held Thursday February 20, 2020 at 1PM at Fir Lane Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Spanaway, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020