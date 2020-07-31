Betty Lou Bryan Betty Lou Bryan, 78, of Bonney Lake, Washington passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born March 14, 1942 in Orrville, Ohio to William and Marge (Matter) Morgan. Betty grew up in Mt Eaton and graduated from Waynedale High School. After attending Kent State University, she worked for United Airlines for many years and met her husband Glyn Bryan who was a pilot for United. After retiring for United, they had a Christmas tree ranch where they also raised game birds. Betty had one child Michael, who is married to Kelsie (Selland) Bryan. She enjoyed traveling, her grandchildren, playing piano, and the company of friends and family in Ohio and many other states. Betty is survived by her son Michael (Kelsie) and two grandchildren Wyatt and Temprance, of Black Diamond, Washington. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Bryan, father, Bill, mother,Marge, and Sister, Judy. A celebration of life will be planned for August 8th. If you would like to make a charitable donation in Betty's name, please consider giving to St. Jude.



