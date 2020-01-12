|
|
Betty Lou Burns 6/23/1931 1/3/2020 Born in Kalama, WA to Lillian and Raymond Cosand. She lived her early years in Orting, WA and after marrying husband Robert, moved to Tacoma where they lived until moving to Jubilee in Lacey, WA in 2004 where she resided until the time of death. She worked in various sales positions and after retiring they spent winters in Indio, CA and traveled the world. They also traveled all over the U.S. in their motor home. She loved sewing and swimming. She was preceded in death by her son Gary. She is survived by husband Robert, daughter Linda Jensen, granddaughters Nicole (Sam) Minor and Angela (Darrell) Lowe, great grandchildren Serena Getz, Christian Getz, Austin Langer, Curtis James, Jordan James and Darrell Lowe Jr. and great great granddaughter Sophia James. At her request, no funeral service is planned. A family celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020