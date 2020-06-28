Betty Lou Jermann Passed from this life into her heavenly home, surrounded by her family on June 21, 2020. Born October 5, 1930 in Shelton, WA to George and Ethel Bell. Preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, John Dale, brother, Robert Bell, and her son, Daniel Southwick. Betty is survived by daughters Susan Southwick and Carla (Brian) Pfister. Sons Donald Southwick, Richard (Maranatha) Kelley, Michael (Susanna) Kelley, and Jeffery (Diane) Kelley. 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Dixie Bell, and special friends John and Jodi Mundt; along with many beloved fur babies throughout the years. Betty graduated from Shelton High School in 1948. Most of her working years were spent in hospitality, as a bartender and a cook. Betty had a variety of hobbies over the years. Many evenings were spent at the local bingo hall or sitting at home crocheting hats, scarfs or afghans for her family. On weekends you would find her hitting up garage sales searching for treasures and bartering for the best deals. She loved to go camping with her kids and grandkids. She was especially excited to camp along the Hood Canal where she could search for clams and oysters. She was an excellent cook and baker. Anyone who tasted her clam chowder, banana bread, hot buttered rum mix or homemade raspberry jam knew she had a gift. Betty's faith was very important to her. She attended Immanuel Celebration Church in Tacoma for many years. Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Valley Chapel, at Mountain View Funeral Home and Crematory, 41100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Burial will follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store