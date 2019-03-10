Betty Lou Jorgensen Dailey Betty Lou passed peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2019 at the Tacoma Lutheran Home. Anyone who ever met her will miss her signature giggle, which was ever-present and contagious. Betty was born on April 12, 1928 in Newark, New Jersey to Chuck and Martha Burton. Betty and her siblings, Robert Burton and Mary Ann Norton, helped her parents with the operation of a large boarding house in the north end of Tacoma. The boarding house was a joyous place and the hub of many social activities. Betty graduated from Aquinas Academy and loved her work in nursing care at The Doctor's Hospital. Betty was lucky enough to find true love twice. She was married to Grant Jorgensen (died 1975) for 27 years and leaves Judy (Gary) Klontz, David Jorgensen, and Carol (John) Robson. She was married to Don Dailey (died 2018) for 42 years and leaves Buzz (Linda) Dailey and Sandy (John) Blessing. Betty enjoyed all family gatherings, especially time at the family beach place on Johnson's Point. She loved dancing, music, and laugh-ing. She loved to share her gift of knitting and crocheting with her bouquet of beautiful grand and great-grand-children that meant so much to her. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff of Tacoma Lutheran Home. Donations may be made to Tacoma Lutheran Home. Private services will be held.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019