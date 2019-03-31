Resources More Obituaries for Betty Overland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Overland

Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Overland Intrepid spirit with a gorgeous heart, Betty P.M. Overland died at home between the Ides of March and the spring equinox at age 89, with her family's arms wrapped around her. Betty Oke grew up in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley, raised by beloved relatives and assorted peculiar characters, who gave her love and enough stories for a lifetime. She left Canada at age 17 to attend the UW. She met Allan Overland on a blind date that both protested going on. After that they were never apart. It's a wonder he graduated from law school. Allan was not her only love affair. Betty fell in love with art and design. Their friendship with an interior designer was a scandal back in the 1950sTed was gay. They were spurned by "Tacoma society" but Betty didn't tolerate prejudice of any kind. They built a house of glass and cedar in Gig Harbor, part-home and part-art gallery. Betty threw "exotic" dinner parties, driving to Seattle for curry powder and coconuts, ingredients unheard of then in Tacoma. The piano was always playing, the conversation spirited and dinner always late. Her joy was her children: Mark, Brian, Martha Ann, Allan and Colin, and later her daughter-in-law, Vera, and four grandchildren, none of whom had any faults. (Despite their perfection, the circus wouldn't have kept going if it wasn't for the Cruver family.) Betty encouraged creativity, individuality and kindness above all. She took her children berry picking and made pies. She caught their tears and set them in a dish to dry. She recited the poems of E.E. Milne, even in her last days. Betty saw beauty in a crumpled leaf and in the wings of a dead moth. She also knew suffering, especially when she lost Colin. But oh what a spirit! On the back of a motorcycle, she carried a banana crŠme pie with one hand and held on to Al with the other. She jumped into a lake to save a child, though she couldn't swim. She got a Great Dane puppy when she was 85. Mostly, Betty Overland believed in the good in all people, and that her children were the best and smartest, even if that wasn't quite so. She knew real pain but was astonished by joy. Her passion for life's beauty lives on in the memories of those who loved her, and in the wings of moths.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019