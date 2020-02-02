|
|
Betty Wilcher Saturday, January 25th, on what would have been their 73rd anniversary, Betty Jeanne Wilcher left to rejoin the love of her life, her late husband, Allen Theodore Hendren, where they will surely dance together for the rest of time. Betty's exit concludes a long, full, and storied life. That life began on October 6, 1925, in Terra Alta, West Virginia, when she was born to Marvin Bishop, a mother who set the stage for Betty's love of reading and learning, and Wilfred Jackson, a father whose military career showed her the diverse world that she spoke of regularly until her passing. Betty's younger brother, Bill, later completed her early life and became her partner in mischief and laugher as they explored foreign countries (sneaking into Napoleon's throne in France) with their parents and later celebrated their growing families. It is fitting that both of Betty's parents and her brother were present on what she often referred to as the best day of her life - the day she married Allen in Paris, France. Although Allen's early passing left her as a solo parent of three, the Betty strength and tenacity we all know, love, and miss her for powered her through learning to drive a car for the first time, building her life-long home in Lakewood from scratch, earning her accounting degree, and continuing with her second husband, Daniel Wilcher's, real estate business after he also passed on. Betty leaves behind her children, Cathy Hendren, JoAnn Crouch (Victor), and Allen T. Hendren Jr. (Britta); grandchildren Anna Jeanne Dey (Josh Palmer), Jodi Cerretani (Michael), Adam Hendren, Sam Hendren, Billy Hendren, and Robert "Roo" Hendren; great grandchildren, Leo Cerretani and Olive Jeanne Dey Palmer; brother, Bill Jackson (Shirley), and his three sons; and her caretakers, Cyndi Koden and Rita Elgean. She loved her family fiercely and was immensely proud that all of her children and grandchildren earned or are earning at least one college degree. Mom/Grandma/Betty, we all will miss your kisses on the cheek goodbye, "hello sugar!" greeting on the other end of the phone, and the safe and peaceful feeling of knowing that you had all of our backs no matter what. We send you into the arms of Allen; your parents; your grandson, Joshua; Dan; and the many friends you gathered throughout your life. Here is one more "goodbye, my darling" to send you on your way. Now, go get your dancing shoes your love is waiting for you. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lakewood YMCA, 9715 Lakewood Dr., Lakewood, WA 98499 or to the Tacoma Humane Society, at 2608 Center St., Tacoma, WA 98409. Please honor the life and memory of Betty by leaving cherished memories, messages, and photos for her family on the guestbook page.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020