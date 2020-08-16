1/1
Beverly B. Passe
Beverly B. Passe Beverly Burton Passe died August 06, 2020 in Gig Harbor. She was born on June 24, 1941. She graduated from Lincoln High in 1959 and also graduated from the University of Washington. Bev's lifetime passion was Maltese dogs. She showed dogs for over 60 years with great success under the Myi kennel name. Bev leaves behind a daughter Melissa (Jon) and her seven grandchildren who loved their grandma very much. For her full obituary please visit https://hillfhpuyallup.com/

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
