Beverly Benson
November 18, 2020
Gig Harbor, Washington - Today Bev left this Earth to be reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, Earl.
Born March 29, 1936 in Denver, Colorado, Beverly Yvonne Carrier moved to Puyallup in high school where she first met Earl through a mutual friend. Earl lived in Gig Harbor, and it was love at first sight. As best friends, their 65-year marriage was centered on their faith as it stood the test of time. For more than 67 years Bev remained a faithful member of Rosedale Reformed Bible Church.
Bev loved their motorhome and train travels, always returning home with stories about road trips and great adventures.
After Earl passed, Bev was ready for a new adventure and moved to Peninsula Retirement Community, her "happy place" she would always say. With a smile that lit up a room, she quickly made new friends and became an ambassador for new residents. Bev had a passion for coloring, reading, painting, crossword puzzles, and writing, and joined several clubs at her new home.
Preceded in death by Earl, her parents, and her brother, she is survived by her children Sue Enders, Linda Worthy (Chuck), John Benson (Pamela), and Bob Benson (Kathi), and her grandchildren Shaun Enders (Genia), Josh Enders (Elisa), Barry Enders, Sarah Morris, Jay Benson (Kristy), Robert Benson (Daley), Alex Benson and great-grandchildren Jade, Drake, Gabe, Taylor, Jaycob, Ethan, Kaydance, and Kinsley. Bev also leaves behind her niece Kathleen Farrington (Bruce), and nephews Larry Maloney and Dan Maloney (Karen).
Special thanks for the exceptional care offered to Bev during her extended stay at St Anthony Hospital as well as for the many years of compassionate care and kindness from her doctors and medical staff at MultiCare.
Bev's gift in life was unwavering acceptance of her family, friends, and everyone she met. She took her time to listen without judgment and was always there to brighten the lives of others. Many will greatly miss her, but cherished memories will remain forever. Due to the pandemic, a private family celebration of Bev's life and graveside service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery.
In Bev's honor, memorial donations may be made to the Toy Rescue Mission www.toyrescuemission.org