Beverly Buntain Beverly passed away peacefully at The Mallard's Landing in Gig Harbor 2/18 at the age of 91. She was born to Oren and Pearl Downey on 4/3/28 in Tacoma joining her siblings Orenetta and Vern. Bev graduated from Stadium in 1946 and made many friends throughout her life. The highlight of her working career was her 30 years at Temple Beth El. She had two prior marriages before marrying the joy of her life, John Buntain, in 1980. Together they enjoyed jazz festivals, train trips and outings with their friends. Bev is survived by her children Wendy Strange (Bud), Jim May (Kim), step son Brian (Lynn) and numerous grand and great grandchildren. Proceeding her in death were her siblings, Orenetta and Vern, Aunt Amy and granddaughter, Amy Kittinger (Strange). A family graveside service was held Feb 28th. Special thanks to the Memory Care staff at The Mallard and Franciscan Hospice.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020