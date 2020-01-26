|
Beverly Fjellstad Beverly Jean Fjellstad (née Zehnder) was born in Tacoma, Washington on May 30th, 1947 to parents Ernest and Frances Zehnder. She passed away peacefully on January 20th, 2020 surrounded by family. She leaves her loving husband of 53 years, Peter Fjellstad, and four beautiful daughters: Lisa (John) Howgate, Kristina (Bryan) Schulz, Erika (Rob) Stadelman, and Andrea (Ron) Schaffner, as well as eight beloved grandchildren. She also leaves siblings Jack Zehnder, Richard Zehnder, and Michele Hansen. Bev was the essence of light and love. She greeted everyone, no matter the circumstances, as an old friend. Her positive attitude was infectious. She was generous almost beyond comprehension. Those who doubt that anyone could truly have a heart of gold have simply not met Bev. She brought her vibrant spirit to her cheer team at Sumner High School, where she was the Yell Queen and won the Mitchell Personality Award. She was a devoted wife and mother, and worked for 35 years at the Port of Seattle Federal Credit Union. In her spare time, she loved to travel, including cruises, visits with her kids and grandkids, and trips to New York, Palm Springs, Norway, and national parks. A memorial service will occur at 3pm on Thursday, January 30th at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup. A reception will follow at 4pm at Station House 726. Bev's family invites friends and loved ones to share memories and celebrate Bev's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Bev either to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/BevF or to Olympic Alzheimer's Residence, where she received excellent care for her final year and a half, via check (3025 14th Ave NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020