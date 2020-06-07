Beverly Freiday It is with heavy hearts, we announce that Beverly Freiday, 92 of Tacoma went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. Bev was born in Tacoma to Maudine and Lorenzo Roller on 20 July 1927. Bev is survived by her daughters Jean Keilman, Lorri Connolly and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband William Freiday. Bev, who had a huge heart and giving spirit had many "adopted" sons and daughters. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and a long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, where she served and sang in the choir for 58 years. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, the love of her life, William Freiday at New Tacoma Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held Our Savior Lutheran Church in Tacoma at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store