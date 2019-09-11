|
Beverly G. Estes Beverly Gail (Hill) Estes was born on February 12, 1932 in Tacoma to Walter E. and Bonnie L. Hill. She entered Heaven surrounded by family on September 1st, 2019 at age 87. Bev was a proud 1950 graduate of Puyallup High School and worked at Tacoma Bell Telephone as an operator until she married Dr. Leonard E. Estes on Sept 24, 1955. They lived at Browns Point and were married for 51 years until his death in 2006. Beverly was active in many community organizations. The Hyada Park Orthopedic Guild, Browns Point Improvement Club, PHS Alumni, Olympic Classic T-Bird Club, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Volunteer Firefighter and elected Fire Commissioner. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tacoma and later attended Marine View Presbyterian Church. Bev loved family, friends, traveling, butterflies, gardening, and anything blue! We will miss her sparkly smile. Beverly is survived by her sister Bonnie Anderson, niece Christine Stainbrook (Darren), nephew Mitchell Anderson (Brenda), nephew Bruce Anderson, numerous other relatives and friends. We wish to thank her other "family" at Kensington Gardens in Gig Harbor for their dedicated care and kindness to Bev and to us. Service: Saturday September 14th, 11:30am in the Aspen Chapel, Mountain View Funeral Home Celebration of Life Center, followed by a graveside service then reception in the Oak Room. Donations to the , Tacoma Rescue Mission or appreciated. Complete obituary at www.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019