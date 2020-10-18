1/1
Beverly J. Lee
1934 - 2020
Beverly J Lee
July 27, 1934 - September 30, 2020
Edgewood, Washington - Beverly was born on July 27, 1934 to Elmer and Betty Penewell in Minot North Dakota, she passed away September 30, 2020. The family moved to Washington state where she and her 3 sisters attended Lincoln High School. Beverly worked for the phone company for several years but loved being a mother and was very active in her kids lives. She was always taking her kids and their friends swimming at the lake or skiing in the mountains. Beverly really enjoyed making beautiful quilts, playing cards with her girlfriends and bowling. Beverly is survived by her son Brad Lee, daughter in law Kimberly, daughter Brenda Rinkenberger, son in law Chris and grandson Nicholas Rinkenberger.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2020.
