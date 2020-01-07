Home

Beverly Jean Bohren

Beverly Jean Bohren Obituary
Beverly Jean (Gordon) Bohren May 18, 1937 Dec. 6, 2019 Born May 18, 1937 in Bottineau County, North Dakota to Lillian and Howard Gordon and passed away on December 6, 2019 due to complications from a fall. She graduated Fife High School where she met and later married John Marcel in 1955. Johnny preceded her in death on the same day two years prior. Bev was a woman of uncompromised faith who loved our Father first, her family and the Lutheran church community. She is survived by their son Jeff (Cindy) and daughter LaRae, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton, WA 98354 followed by a reception at the Swiss Sportsman Club, 9205 198th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391. If you so desire, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or to a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 7, 2020
