Beverly Jean Healy (Belfoy) Phoenix- On May 9, 2020 Bev Healy, 94, finally got her wish to go to Heaven and she is probably playing tennis! Born in Ruston,WA on January 14, 1926, Beverly was the fifth of six children born to Frank Adolf Belfoy and Selma Elvira (Alstrom) Belfoy. She graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma where she met her future husband Bob (Robert) Healy. They were married in 1945 while Bob was on leave from The Army Air Corp. They settled back in Tacoma after his honorable discharge. In January of 1957 they moved to Phoenix with their 3 young children. Bev was always busy, creative and involved with her children's activities, FOMA (Friends of Mexican Art), calligraphy, sewing her "Nana Brand" outfits for her grandchildren and found a new passion playing tennis. Her hair was fashioned in a ready-to-go bun on the top of her head, a perfect style for a spur of the moment tennis game! Missing her are her children Robin (Dick Jackson), Brian (Nancy) and Philip; 6 grandchildren Stephanie, Kristen, Courtney, Whitney, Brynn and Bobby: 7 great grand kids Ty, Gracie, Julianna, Quinn, Erin, Grayson and Cooper. Bev dearly Loved her summers on the Puget Sound catching up with her family and many friends, beach combing, digging clams, geoducks, harvesting oysters and marvelously cooked her catch. She taught her grand kids how to pick good flat rocks for skipping. Our heartfelt thank you to the tender caregivers at Life's Blessings Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley. We miss our creative and loving Mom, Nana and Nana-Bun, but we know she's happy playing tennis in Heaven!



