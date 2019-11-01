|
Beverly Kuehn On Friday, October 18, 2019, Beverly Kuehn passed away at the age of 63, following a two and a half year battle against brain cancer. Beverly was born in Seattle, Washington, the eldest child of Ralph and Betty Swarner. She graduated Tyee High School in 1974 and was trained in upholstery at Bates Technical College. Beverly was married to Al Kuehn on July 27, 1985. They were married for 34 years, and have two daughters, and an excavation company together. Beverly worked for Corliss Concrete for the last several years. In addition to her job, she loved to garden, hike, and was a talented seamstress. But her real passion was being a loving mother and wife. Beverly is survived by her husband Al; her daughter Danielle; her daughter Hillary, son-in-law Matthew and their children Isaac and Elliana; and her sisters Bonnie, Karen, and Pam. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Betty Swarner. The memorial service will be held at Lake Tapps Community Church, where Beverly attended and served faithfully for over 30 years. 17017 Forest Canyon Road, Lake Tapps, Washington. November 9 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Seattle Children's Hospital Research Discovery Fund or Lake Tapps Community Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2019