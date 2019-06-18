Beverly Myers Beverly Mae Mobray Brock Myers, 89, of University Place, passed away peacefully at Franciscan Hospice House on May 2, 2019 after waging a valiant battle with lung cancer. Born to John and Juanita Mobray of Montesano, WA on February 3, 1930, Beverly grew up on the family farm in the Wynoochee Valley with her parents and older brother, Bob Mobray. Upon graduating from Montesano High School, Beverly attended St. Peter School of Nursing. Obtaining her license as a registered nurse, Beverly spent most of her nursing career serving as the Director of Nursing Services at nursing homes in Tumwater, Federal Way and Tacoma, WA. Beverly was a dedicated professional, providing quality care to her patients and staff. Beverly married Richard Brock in 1950. Beverly and Richard resided in Tenino, WA where they raised their three daughters, Kathy, Karen and Kim, through their high school years. Later in life, Beverly married Gene Myers. Together, they owned and operated Gene's Towing; Beverly was a supportive and integral partner to Gene until his passing in September 2016. Of her accomplishments throughout her marriages, nursing career and as a business owner, none surpassed her success as a loving and supportive mother. Her enduring love for her children was bar none. Regardless of the many trials and tribulations that come with raising children, there was never a doubt in our minds that Mom supported and loved us unconditionally. Momma was our biggest cheerleader and defender. She was a constant presence throughout our life events; celebrating our successes and accomplishments with joy and happiness, providing hugs and wiping our tears when we hurt. Though the loss of our loving matriarch is devastating, we were amazingly blessed to have had her in our lives. The staunch and unwavering love Mom had for family has instilled a belief in all generations of our family that such love is sacred. We greatly mourn the loss of our Momma Bear. Beverly is survived by daughters Kathy (Pat Kollar) Frasier, Karen (Steve) Campbell, Kim (Brian) Barwell; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; stepson Michael (Beth) Myers; two step-grandchildren; nephew Mark (Kim) Mobray, companion Mel Gidley, and many friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Gene Myers; brother, Bob Mobray and grandchild, Amanda Frasier. There will be no memorial service at her request. but please take a few moments to record your thoughts for the family by signing the online register at www.edwardsmemorial.com. The family suggests that donations in celebration of Beverly's life be made to Franciscan Hospice: Franciscan Hospice 2901 Bridgeport Way W University Place, WA 98466.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 18, 2019