Beverly Williams Beverly Williams passed away at age 97 on May 5 in Tucson, AZ. Beverly resided in Tacoma from 1950 to 2016, when she moved to Arizona to be near her son Eric. Bev was born in 1923 in Havelock, Iowa, where she grew up and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Iowa in 1946, the same year she married Herb Williams and moved to Washington State. Beverly, who considered herself a "professional volunteer," was a visible and active member of the Tacoma community; her work ranged from prison outreach programs and volunteer work with cancer patients at Tacoma General to ushering at the Broadway Center and serving as PTA president at several schools, among many other things. Music was a big part of Bev's life; she sang and soloed in choruses for sixty years and directed children's music programs for forty years at First Methodist Church. Bev was also an accomplished writer, who worked together with her free-lance writer husband Herb, and published in her name more than ninety travel articles in newspapers and national magazines. In addition to this she performed in radio and television commercials. She is survived by her sons David (Seattle) and Eric (Tucson), and her grandson, Scott Hapaki (LA).



