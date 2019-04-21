Bill Barton William "Bill" Barton passed away on March 30, at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born 89 years ago in Hanna, Wyoming. His family later moved to Clarkston, WA where he grew up. He went to Eastern WA State University and then joined the Army. Bill settled on the west side of the state and taught elementary school in Highline and was a teacher and principal in Federal Way school districts. He was proud of his military career serving in the National Guard and Army Reserve. He retired as a Colonel. Bill started golfing as a caddy in Clarkston and loved it all his life. He was involved in the Tacoma Golf Assn. and was president for 2 years. Also, in the PNGA and worked as the Tournament Chairman. Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Roddi. They have 4 daughters, Jan, Nicci, Kim and Mae and 6 grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the Multicare Hospice team, Pat, Vickie, Kim, Dayna, Peg, Mary and Sheryl and his doctor Dr. Jessica Greb The funeral service will be Saturday, April 27th at 2PM at Christ Episcopal Church in Puyallup.

