Bill Dale Colby, Artist, Professor Following a gradual decline in health, and missing his wife Trudi, Bill Dale Colby, 92, Professor Emeritus of Art at the University of Puget Sound, died at home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Colby leaves a rich legacy to the Northwest arts community. He reflected on his lifetime of creativity: "Nature is a guiding force in my workI love my life and making visual art." Colby's life ran the gamut of natural elements: FIRE--born January 8, 1927, in Beloit, Kansas, to Nellie Dell Lawson and Bert Colby, 11 siblings, Bill displayed an early aptitude for drawing. Flames of WWII propelled him to Germany. Passion for art ignited; Colby earned a B.A., Univ. of Denver, and M.A., Univ. of Illinois. He blazed a trail west and taught art in Portland. He married Trudi Bednorz in 1955 and started family life in Tacoma. Trudi passed on November 9, 2017. WATER--Raising four daughters influenced Colby's creative flow. The family joined university groups studying art and history on trips to Europe. Colby's descendants practice creative endeavors. Colby is survived by his sister Betty Fuller (Bob), daughters Andrea Smith (Rodger), Sara Colby (Mike), Lisa Anderson (Anthony), and Celia Zielaskowski (Vance), grand-children Alexa Johnson (Aaron) and Austin Smith (Carleen), and great grand-daughters Colby Gene and EvaMarie Johnson. EARTH--Colby's canvases adorn walls around the world, in embassies overseas and collections in Washington, D.C., in schools, art museums, corporations, libraries, and private homes. Bill was grounded by 33 years of printmaking and art history classes, ever retreating to his studio to create anew. AIR--Bill and Trudi, married for 63 years, traveled internationally on educational tours, cruises, and visiting family. Professor Colby's artistic honors include "Who's Who in American Art," "Who's Who in the West," and "Excellence in the Arts" award from Pierce County Arts Commission. Colby won frequent awards at art fairs judged by peers or public. Celebration: Sunday, May 5, 10:00 AM, Kilworth Chapel, UPS campus. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bill Colby Art Scholarship are appreciated. Thank you. https://www.pugetsound.edu/support-puget-sound/special-gifts-to-puget-sound/ or 1-866-Go-Loggers (1-866-465-6443). Mail: Bill Colby Art Scholarship, Office of Donor Relations CMB 1011, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA 98416-1011. Raise a glass to Bill, "Cheers!"! Additional biography, photos and art images at www.edwardsmemorial.com

