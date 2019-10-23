Home

New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Billie Jo Morgan Obituary
Billie Jo Morgan Announcing the passing of Billie Jo Morgan, October 15 th , 2019. Billie was born in humble surroundings outside of Winfield, Kansas on November 8 th , 1930. The second of three children born to Euhen L. and Ruth Ann Burrow, her life would take many turns she had never expected growing up in the middle of the United States in the years following the Great Depression. For more information see the online obituary at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 23, 2019
