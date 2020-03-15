|
Billie "Joyce"Stevens 6/18/1944 - 2/29/2020 Beloved wife and mother, Joyce Stevens, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 29th. Joyce was born in Rotan, Texas to Rita O'Donnell and William Price. She traveled across the United States with her four sisters and brother as the child of a military family. She was the oldest of her siblings and took pride in being their protector. In her junior year at Clover Park High School, she would meet the man who she would spend the rest of her life with. Joyce and Glenn graduated together from Clover Park High School in 1962. They began their marriage and wonderful journey together two years later on August 28th. Shortly thereafter they started their family and welcomed daughters, Jennifer and Caroline, and son, Michael. For Joyce, family was everything. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She often said becoming a mother was one of her greatest accomplishments. She cherished her family in Washington but never forgot her "Wisconsin" family. Some of her most fond memories and fun times were spent in Wisconsin. Another passion for Joyce was children. She started her career in education by volunteering in the Clover Park School District at her children's school and then became the school secretary at Greenwood Elementary. After retirement, she continued to volunteer at Puyallup's Fruitland Elementary until her health declined. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Glenn, daughters Jennifer (Scott), Carrie (Ben), son Mike (Tara), seven grandchildren (Stephanie, Jessica, Katie, Derek, Jake, Olivia and Alexander) as well as six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia (Jay), Jan (Doug), Lori, Cathy and brother James (Annie). She is preceded in death by her mother, Rita, and father, William. For all those whose lives Joyce touched, she will be remembered for her generosity, dedication, selflessness, sense of humor, fearlessness, artist achievement, homemade raspberry jam, and always knowing just the right thing to say. She loved camping and RVing at Ocean Shores and long walks on the beach. Sedona held a special place in her heart. As she wished, Joyce's ashes will be spread at the Pacific Ocean and her mother's grave. At her request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be in June. For her family she will always and forever be Mom, Sister, Grandma, Gigi and Queen Bee. On your new journey say hello to your Mom and we'll meet again. You are my pal and we love you.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020