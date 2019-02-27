Billy Eugene Beatty Billy Eugene Beatty passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Billy was born on May 13th, 1934 to Audra and Archie Beatty in Kentucky. Billy joined the Air Force and via a deployment in Japan, ended up stationed in Washington State, where he settled in and raised his three children. Billy spent 4 years in the Air Force and after discharging, ended up at the Boeing Company, where he worked for 37 years. Early on, Billy enjoyed coaching girls/boys soccer and baseball, taking one of his girls soccer teams to a second place finish at State. Billy is preceded in death by his mother Audra, father Archie, his 8 siblings, and numerous other family members. Billy is survived by his three children; daughter Rebecca, son Randy (Cheri), son Bill, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and numerous other family members. There will be a funeral for Billy on Friday March 1st, 3:00pm at Mountain View Cemetery in the Garden Chapel.

