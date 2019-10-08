Home

Billy Goon Lim Devoted husband and father. This man conquered mountains and helped his children become who they are. He had conviction, passion and empathy. He stood for honesty, integrity, and hard work. His life was filled with a passion for love for his family. He spent endless hours as a artisan in the kitchen and successful restuaratuer. Billy Goon Lim left his family on October 3, 2019. His life was all about his wife and his eight children. He is survived by his wife Yuk Ling Lim, daughter Judy (Andy) Goldstein, son Edward Lim, son Gary Lim, daughter Jeanie Williams, daughter Linda Lim (Jean Phillip Gry), daughter Sandy (Don) Jones, son Richard Lim, and son Allan Lim. His grandchildren Lindsay Jones, Emilee Jones, Adam Goldstein, Bryson Jones, Aristide Gry, Ella Jones, Aaron Goldstein. His life lesson to his children is perseverance and hard work will take you far. Be kind and be true to your word. He will be truly missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 8, 2019
