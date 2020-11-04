1/
Billy Ray Champion
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Ray Champion
October 21, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Billy Ray Champion was born on May 6, 1928 in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the second of eight children born to Chester and Ada Champion. Billy had a long music career spanning over 80 years, performing and promoting Western Swing music across the nation. Billy proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and had a long career in the federal government as an executive director for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Billy is survived by the mother of his children, Sherry Champion, daughters Sarah, Annita and Stephanie, and grandchildren Annie and Raylee. Billy will be laid to rest on November 5th, 2020 at 2pm at Tahoma National Cemetery. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
02:00 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved