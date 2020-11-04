Billy Ray Champion

October 21, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Billy Ray Champion was born on May 6, 1928 in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the second of eight children born to Chester and Ada Champion. Billy had a long music career spanning over 80 years, performing and promoting Western Swing music across the nation. Billy proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and had a long career in the federal government as an executive director for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Billy is survived by the mother of his children, Sherry Champion, daughters Sarah, Annita and Stephanie, and grandchildren Annie and Raylee. Billy will be laid to rest on November 5th, 2020 at 2pm at Tahoma National Cemetery. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home.





