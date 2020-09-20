Bing Gibson Bing Gibson was born May 21, 1936 in El Paso TX. He was the oldest son of Troy and Goldie Gibson. He passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2020 with his loved ones by his side. He graduated from Clover Park High School in Lakewood WA. He was a flight engineer on the C130's in the United States Air Force. Being in the military gave the family many opportunities to travel from coast to coast and experience several awesome adventures. His second career was with US West. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed a good challenge to fix anything. He derived pleasure from playing cards, darts, horseshoes and fishing. In retirement, he liked spending time in his garage working on many projects, especially listening to and recording music. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Ida Stenerodden, son David Gibson (Kim), daughter Kim Gibson-Peters, son Mike Gibson (Rhonda), grandchildren Brandon Stenerodden (Alicia), Seth Stenerodden (Karli), Cameron Gibson (Jill), Caitlin Gibson, Miranda Smith (Taylor), Travis Gibson. Great grandchildren Andrew, Tyler, Heather, Owen, June, Genevieve and Isabelle. Sister Judy Patton (Chum) of Campton KY, sister Pearl Daigle (Rivers) of Baton Rouge, LA, brother Jonas Gibson of LA and many nephews. Bing is preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Goldie Gibson, brother Troy Gibson, son in laws Tenny Stennerodden and David Peters. A private family service will be held at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup WA on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Please leave on line condolences at www.powersfuneralhome.com