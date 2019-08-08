Home

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel
Bjorn Sleveland


1931 - 2019
Bjorn Sleveland Obituary
Bjorn Sleveland Bjorn Sleveland, born on August 22, 1931, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his son Philip Sleveland. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hildur Sleveland. He is also survived by sons Ken and Tore Sleveland, Grandchildren Kayla and Anthony Ramey, Kenny and Eric Sleveland, and Great Grandchildren Ella and Benjamin Ramey. Funeral services will be held at Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel on Thursday August 15th at 11:00 am followed by a graveside committal at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 8, 2019
