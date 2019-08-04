|
Robert Jamison Bob Jamison passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife & family July 18, 2019. He was 95. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 75 1/2 years, Lucy Jamison and seven children, Tom (Pat) Jamison, Dick (Cindy) Jamison, Larry (Lina) Jamison, Jeanine Jamison, John (Mary) Jamison, Joyce (Bill) Webb and Julie (Darren) Zemanek. Predeceased by his parents, Raymond Jamison & Gertrude Roberts, daughter, Christine Jamison, granddaughter, Kaelie Jamison, son in law, Jason Pustek, He leaves a legacy of 22 grandchildren, 37 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren, a host of relatives & dear friends. Deeply rooted in his faith, Bob was the epitome of an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather & friend. He was an honored WWII Veteran and a proud and respected member of the Boeing Experimental Flight Test Team. His love and compassion had no limits. Bob enjoyed life to the fullest! He was our biggest fan! Please join us for Funeral Mass with reception to follow, August 8th @11:00, St. John of the Woods Catholic Church. Our heartfelt gratitude to Beth & Elizabeth of the Franciscan Hospice team. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul. Full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019