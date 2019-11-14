Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Forch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Talifero Forch Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Talifero Forch Sr. Obituary
Bobby Talifero Forch Sr. Bobby Talifero Forch Sr. was born on Mar. 7, 1930 in Haynesville, Louisiana a part of Claiborne Parish. He was born to Leodis Forch and Rosie Phillips. He attended Haynesville Colored High School graduating in May, 1948. After which he joined the United States Army and did a tour of duty in the Korean War. In 1954 he married Queen Esther Sharpe. He was employed at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as a ship fitter for 30 years. He also worked at Safeway for 30 years. Bobby enjoyed fishing, traveling and his work. Bobby will join his wife Queen and son Leodis in heaven. He is survived by his sons, Sam, Bobby Jr., Rickey and a host of grand and great grand kids. Services for Bobby will be held at Mountain View Funeral on Friday, November 15th 2019 at Noon.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -