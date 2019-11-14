|
|
Bobby Talifero Forch Sr. Bobby Talifero Forch Sr. was born on Mar. 7, 1930 in Haynesville, Louisiana a part of Claiborne Parish. He was born to Leodis Forch and Rosie Phillips. He attended Haynesville Colored High School graduating in May, 1948. After which he joined the United States Army and did a tour of duty in the Korean War. In 1954 he married Queen Esther Sharpe. He was employed at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as a ship fitter for 30 years. He also worked at Safeway for 30 years. Bobby enjoyed fishing, traveling and his work. Bobby will join his wife Queen and son Leodis in heaven. He is survived by his sons, Sam, Bobby Jr., Rickey and a host of grand and great grand kids. Services for Bobby will be held at Mountain View Funeral on Friday, November 15th 2019 at Noon.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 14, 2019