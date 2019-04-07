Resources More Obituaries for Bonnie Ashcraft Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonnie (Orthund) Ashcraft

Obituary Condolences Flowers Bonnie (Orthund) Ashcraft Bonnie was born in Tacoma, January 27, 1945 to loving parents Ken and Audrey Orthund. Ken was fighting in the Pacific when Bonnie arrived so didn't meet his first born until December of 1945 when he returned from the war. In 1953, the family moved to University Place where Bonnie attended University Place Grade School, Curtis Jr. High, and was in the second graduating class (1963) of Curtis High School. Bonnie passed away peacefully in the early hours of March 22nd after a 23 year battle with cancer. She endured many surgeries, treatments and procedures over the years, but handled each setback with quiet strength and courage. Then, it was always back to familya birthday, wedding or in time for a holiday. She cherished each moment spent with each family member. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents who loved her dearly and will continue to be loved by those of us remaining: brother, Ken Orthund, Jr. (Vanessa); and sisters, Barbara Gollinger (Randy) and Mardi Molinaro (George). Bonnie's greatest joy in life came from the love of her nephews and her niece, Nick Molinaro (Marissa), Jeremy Molinaro (Lauren), Kevin Gollinger (Lane), and precious niece, Tori Gollinger. She was always present at their sporting events, school activities, graduations and weddings. Most recently, Bonnie was thrilled to share in the joy of the addition of great nieces and nephews, Charlotte and Conrad Molinaro, and Adelaide and Tolson Molinaro. Bonnie was fortunate to share the last 20 years with her partner, Ed Boyle. Ed was always by her side, in sickness and in health. Our family will be forever grateful to Ed for all of the love and care he gave her. With Ed came a large "adopted" family for Bonnie that included Ed's sons, Edward Jr. (Holly & Joshua), Chris (Theresa, Jacob & Karleigh), Greg, Aaron (Lynn, Talon, LeiAyla & Koda), and daughter, Amber Beck (Scott, MaCaila & Abigail). We will miss the gentleness of your soul and the kindness and love that you showered on all of us. We are sad and we are hurting, but we are forever grateful for the time and love we were able to share with you. Please join the family on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3:30pm to celebrate Bonnie's life. The memorial will be held at University Place Presbyterian Chapel at the corner of 27th Street West and Sunset Street West.

