Bonnie Belle (Crawford) Faherty Bonnie Belle (Crawford) Faherty: arrived a little early on February 3, 1920 to her parents Myrtle (Edwards) and Ben Crawford when her mom fell from the hay loft on the homestead in Winifred , Montana . A few days after her birth she and her family came to the homestead in Edgewood where she lived, worked and thrived until May 5, 2020. She attended Jovita Grade School and graduated from Fife High School . A child of the Depression and a member of the "Greatest Generation", Bonnie has gone to join her husband and soul mate C.B. "Slim" Faherty, son Thadeus, parents, mentioned above, sister Jeanne Dexheimer Heine, brother Don Crawford. Bonnie was a business woman. She and Slim owned and ran Edgewood Fuel for many years and was active in the business community in Edgewood and the business community at large. She was a devout Catholic, a founding member of St. Martin of Tours in Fife, also many years active at All Saints in Puyallup . She will be remembered for her many contributions to the local community including attending Edgewood Council meetings for years. Toastmistress was a passion as she faithfully practiced her speeches daily. She was a true feminist, a strong woman, a survivor. She is survived by her children: Shareen Michlitsch, Terry Faherty (wife Colleen), Teresa Logsdon (husband Bob), Marceleen Wilson; grandchildren Charles Michlitsch, Shannon Michlitsch, Sheila Michlitsch (husband Harrison Chatman), Kathryn Michlitsch (husband Scott Hedge), Robin Ylvisaker (husband Kevin), Spencer Faherty (wife Becky), Dionna Faherty (husband Shawn Schuler), Tamesyn O'Rourke (husband Ron), Jennifer Gillis, Jennifer Denherder, Shane Denherder (wife Jen), Dion Lumadeau, Mathew Drennen, and many great grandchildren. In addition to their children, Bonnie and Slim fostered many youngsters. Special among them is Glenyce Rauch.



