Bonnie D. Lawrence Bonnie D. (Anderson) Lawrence previously of Tacoma, Washington, passed away August 16, 2020. She was 86 years old. She was preceded in death by her son, David; and granddaughter, Cheryl. She is survived by her children, William, Debra, Betty, Beverly, Patti and all of her children's spouses and families, including 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. More information about Bonnie or to share memories and condolences, please visit www.Funeral Alternatives.org
