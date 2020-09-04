1/1
Bonnie D. Lawrence
Bonnie D. Lawrence Bonnie D. (Anderson) Lawrence previously of Tacoma, Washington, passed away August 16, 2020. She was 86 years old. She was preceded in death by her son, David; and granddaughter, Cheryl. She is survived by her children, William, Debra, Betty, Beverly, Patti and all of her children's spouses and families, including 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. More information about Bonnie or to share memories and condolences, please visit www.Funeral Alternatives.org.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 4, 2020.
