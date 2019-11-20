Home

New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel
Bonnie Jean Iverson

Bonnie Jean Iverson Obituary
Bonnie Jean Iverson Bonnie Jean Iverson, 98, of Tacoma, WA, passed away November 14, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Earl E. Iverson and her eldest daughter, Joan K. Buckholtz. She is survived by her daughter Laurie E. Bridgham of Poulsbo and her son Douglas E. Iverson of Tacoma, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and close family relatives living in the Pacific Northwest. A service will be held on November 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m., New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel. Please go to www.newtacoma.com for details.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 20, 2019
