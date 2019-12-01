Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Crane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie M. Crane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie M. Crane Obituary
Bonnie M. Crane Bonnie M. Crane, age 89, passed away peacefully November 22, 2019 She was born June 7 1930 in Alsen North Dakota to Elmer and Marie Schrag. The Schrag family later moved to Tacoma where Bonnie graduated Lincoln High school and later attended Nursing school at Tacoma General. She worked as a nurse for many years. She married Hugh (Rusty) in 1953. They raised 3 children in the Tacoma area and later retired and moved to Sun City Arizona in 1994. Bonnie resided there until July of this year when she came back to Washington. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bible studies and playing bridge and pinochle. She is preceded in death by her husband Hugh B Crane (1999). Survived by her three children Doug (Dena) Mark (Kris) Michele (Jim) Hardy Four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Service will be held on December 8th at 1130am at Mountain View Memorial Park, reception following.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -