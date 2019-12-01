|
Bonnie M. Crane Bonnie M. Crane, age 89, passed away peacefully November 22, 2019 She was born June 7 1930 in Alsen North Dakota to Elmer and Marie Schrag. The Schrag family later moved to Tacoma where Bonnie graduated Lincoln High school and later attended Nursing school at Tacoma General. She worked as a nurse for many years. She married Hugh (Rusty) in 1953. They raised 3 children in the Tacoma area and later retired and moved to Sun City Arizona in 1994. Bonnie resided there until July of this year when she came back to Washington. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bible studies and playing bridge and pinochle. She is preceded in death by her husband Hugh B Crane (1999). Survived by her three children Doug (Dena) Mark (Kris) Michele (Jim) Hardy Four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Service will be held on December 8th at 1130am at Mountain View Memorial Park, reception following.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019