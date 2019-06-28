Bonnie Stenberg Bonnie Stenberg, age 89, of Tacoma, WA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 13th, 2019. She was born Bonnie Estelle Densmore in Birmingham, AL on December 3rd, 1929 to Harrison and Roxanne Densmore. One of 6 children, her siblings were Mary Lou, Curlon, Curtis, Beatrice (Bea) and Hillman. She married George Culver Stenberg in 1952 and together they raised their four boys, never far from Dash Point beach. Bonnie operated "Bonnie's Dash Point Beauty Salon" for 45 years. Bonnie and George lived next door together until he passed away in 1996. Bonnie is survived by her four sons, John (Jackie), Van (Margie), George, and Steve Stenberg and stepdaughter, Nancy Hale. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren (Karri, Johnny, Tanya, Tiffany, Michael, Van, Anna, Christy, Lisa, Randy, Harrison, and Ellie) as well as 12 great-grandchildren and a dear friend, Ray Taylor. Bonnie will be forever remembered as a Southern Lady with a heart of gold. Services will be held for Bonnie on Friday, July 5th at 11:00AM at Mt. View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, WA 98499. A private wake will be held for family members following the service.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 28, 2019