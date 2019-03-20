Bradley Glen Graham 1951-2018 Our beloved dear brother, Brad, passed away unexpectedly October 19, 2018, in his home in Puyallup, Wa. Preceded in death by his loving wife Janice Leigh Graham, daughter Christina Rose Graham, and parents Glenn and Doris Graham. He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Graham Barbuto (Noel); three sisters: Susan (Bruce) Larson, Jane (Charles) Seaton, and Colleen Graham. Two brothers: Thomas (Joy) Graham and Douglas Graham. Sister-in-law Jane (Phil) Knobel, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins. Brad grew up in Parkland and graduated from Bethel High School. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from Pacific Lutheran University. He fulfilled his love of educating children by working as an elementary school teacher, principal, and retired as an administrator in the Bethel School District after serving 38 wonderful years. Brad's love of family was unconditional and carried over into his dedication to teaching. He cherished time spent with family, friends, and his students. We will miss his wonderful presence and his many special gifted talents. A memorial celebration will be held at Bethel High School Auditorium, Saturday, March 30th, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Brad would have loved to be remembered through donations to Seattle Children's Hospital or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 20, 2019