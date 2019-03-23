Bradley "Brad" Glenn Graham Bradley (Brad) Glenn Graham passed away at the age of 67 at his home in Puyallup, WA due to a cardiac incident on October 19th, 2018. Born - 02/27/51 Tacoma, WA to Doris Maye (passed 4/23/15) & Glen Burdett (passed 12/9/13). He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Leigh Graham (Noel), and is predeceased by his wife Janice Leigh Graham (1949-2010) and his daughter Christina Rose Graham (1986-2013). He is survived by his 3 sisters Susan Larson (Bruce), Jane Seaton (Charles), & Colleen Graham, and brothers Tom Graham (Joy) & Douglas Graham, nieces & nephews Autumn & Sarah, Angela & Adam, and Chuck & Cameron. He married Janice Leigh LaRue on 4/16/83, enjoyed 25 yrs of marriage. Brad graduated from Bethel High, June 1969, and received a B.A. and M.A. from PLU in Elementary Education and Elementary Administration, respectively. Brad received numerous "golden acorns" as a principal for his outstanding leadership, brought No Excuses University to Evergreen Elementary, spoke at numerous National Endowment for the Arts gatherings across the U.S., and he knew every child's name that came through his schools. Brad began his career with Bethel School District at Thompson Elementary, where he met Janice. Then Roy, Shining Mountain, Kapowsin, Evergreen, and Spanaway Lake Elementary, and district office - a 36 yr career. Brad enjoyed travelling, painting, going to concerts, musicals, playing piano, lunch with friends, and watching drag shows that Stephanie performs in, he was a strong ally of the LGBTQIA+ community. Also an active member of the PLU alumni association. Services will be held at the Bethel High School auditorium on March 30th at 2pm. 22215 38th Ave E, Spanaway, WA 98387. His daughter Stephanie will be the officiant. Send inquiries to [email protected] Please note this is a celebration of life, not a funeral! Reception for close family and friends to follow In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to National Endowment for the Arts at: https://www.arts.gov , PFLAG at https://pflag.org/, or the PLU Alumni Association https://www.plu.edu/alumni/ >give let them know it is in memory of Bradley Graham.

