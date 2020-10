Bradley Wolfe

November 1, 1935 - October 9, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - Brad passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior October 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandsons. Many loving family and friends. A ceremony will be later at Tahoma National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Lay Counseling program in Gig Harbor, which was Brad's love and passion.





