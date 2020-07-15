1/1
Brant Johnson
Brant Johnson Brant Lee Johnson passed away peacefully at home with loved ones on July 6th, 2020. He was born in Port Angeles, Wa on Nov 26th, 1928. As a young man he worked on Tacoma's Narrows Bridge. He retired from Street Maintenance Division in Tacoma. Brant was funny, hard working and a loving husband, father, grandfather and greatgrandfather. He traveled the world with his wife Dorothy of 70 1/2 years. Spending time at their beach property gave him and his family great joy. He was preceded by his wife Dorothy Johnson and son David Johnson of Tacoma, Wa. Survived by his daughter Diane Lee of Lynn Haven, Fl. His 4 grandchildren Barbara (Ronnie) Salas, James Lee, Joanna Johnson, and Krystal Johnson: 3 greatgrandchildren Tristan Lee, Jarryd and Alexandria Salas.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 15, 2020.
